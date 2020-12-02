Domo (DOMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.08.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.