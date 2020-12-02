Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DG stock opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.68.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,439 shares of company stock worth $10,772,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

