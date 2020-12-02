DocuSign (DOCU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.74.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.