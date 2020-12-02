Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Discovery by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,150.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 289,729 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 300,477.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,129 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

