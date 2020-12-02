Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Discovery were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

DISCA opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

