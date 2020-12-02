Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

DFS opened at $80.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

