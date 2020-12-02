Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang Sells 1,807 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $121,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86.

On Thursday, October 8th, Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

