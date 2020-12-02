Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang Sells 1,807 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $121,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $158,485.50.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Diodes by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.