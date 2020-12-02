Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.09% of Dine Brands Global worth $144,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

