Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.20. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

