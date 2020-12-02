DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio and strength in the online platform aided results. Strength in its core categories, including hardlines, apparel and footwear also bode well. The company notes that comps momentum continued in the fourth quarter driven by healthy demand. Further, e-commerce continues to gain from strong online demand and improved omnichannel capabilities, including curbside pickup services and BOPIS. Also, its decision to resume dividend payments is boosting investor confidence. However, COVID-19 related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses hurt the third-quarter bottom line to some extent.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $57.14 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $44,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,577 shares of company stock worth $22,293,390 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,682 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

