Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.62 ($7.79).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.63 ($20.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.57 and its 200-day moving average is €8.66.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.