Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

DENN opened at $12.02 on Monday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Denny’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denny’s by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

