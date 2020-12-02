Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.13% of Denali Therapeutics worth $80,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

