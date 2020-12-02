Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $280.00 at Argus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.72.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $255.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.