David Jonathan Powell Sells 13,713 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $60,885.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Jonathan Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, David Jonathan Powell sold 29,569 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $129,807.91.

On Tuesday, November 24th, David Jonathan Powell sold 11,374 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $47,884.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,873.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

