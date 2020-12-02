Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cypress Environmental Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cypress Environmental Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CELP stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

