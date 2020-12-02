CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.09, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

