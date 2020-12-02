Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 499,348 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 198,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,912 shares of company stock worth $217,158. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

