CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $155.40 and last traded at $155.10, with a volume of 1639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.83.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $1,604,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,342 shares of company stock worth $121,595,001. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -273.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.