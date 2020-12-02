Critical Analysis: TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and TransEnterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than TransEnterix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and TransEnterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 2.24 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -2.88 TransEnterix $8.53 million 5.41 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.11

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransEnterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and TransEnterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -63.88% -565.93% -37.30% TransEnterix -3,578.04% -97.46% -72.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats TransEnterix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, and delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands; and Orbera Coach, a digital and remotely delivered aftercare program. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company's products include Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. It offers its products directly and through distributors in Europe, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and other select countries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.