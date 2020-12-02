Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STM. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €34.29 ($40.34) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.73. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

