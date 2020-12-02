Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €35.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STM. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.68 ($36.10).

STM opened at €34.29 ($40.34) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.73. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.