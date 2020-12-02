Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.36 ($56.89).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €47.62 ($56.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.99. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €47.45 ($55.82). The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.75.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.