Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$4.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $900.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

