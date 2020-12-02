Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

