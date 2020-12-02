Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 8,791 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $350,657.28.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.