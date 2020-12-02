Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 17,964 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

