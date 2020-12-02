Comparing Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79% Innovative Solutions and Support 15.04% 8.15% 7.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Recruiter.com Group and Innovative Solutions and Support, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Innovative Solutions and Support’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 1.50 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $17.57 million 6.49 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utilities management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

