Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 636,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.