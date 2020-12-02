Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of CHCT opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

