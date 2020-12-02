Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,611 shares of company stock worth $62,069,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

