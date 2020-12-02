Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Coeur Mining worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

