CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591,617 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.54% of CNO Financial Group worth $80,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.