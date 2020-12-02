CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $790,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNO opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

