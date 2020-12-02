Cloudera (CLDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Cloudera to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cloudera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.13. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.



Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

