Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $7.09 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,634.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

