Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of CFG opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

