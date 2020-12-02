Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.09% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

CZWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CZWI stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

