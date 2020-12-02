Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Maria Martinez Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

