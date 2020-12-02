Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,727 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

