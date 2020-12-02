Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,354 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 120,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

