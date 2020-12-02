Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

