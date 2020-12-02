Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 6,300 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,433,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $251.13 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $252.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.99 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,616,000 after acquiring an additional 609,137 shares in the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.70.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

