Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 8,111 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $251.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.99 and a beta of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $252.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.19.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
