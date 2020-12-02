Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,436 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.19% of Cars.com worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $745.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

