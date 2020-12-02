Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

