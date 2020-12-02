Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.
Carrier Global stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
