Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 133.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

