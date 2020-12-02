CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CareDx were worth $80,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CareDx by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,543,898. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.23 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

