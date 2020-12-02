Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s previous close.

EVGN opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 4,223,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

