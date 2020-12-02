Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CM opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

