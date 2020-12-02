Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases £7,117.50 in Stock

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) insider Michael Warren purchased 1,825 shares of Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

LON:CFYN opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Caffyns plc has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.10 ($5.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.88.

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

