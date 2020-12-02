Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Insider Purchases £7,117.50 in Stock

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) insider Michael Warren purchased 1,825 shares of Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).
LON:CFYN opened at GBX 351 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Caffyns plc has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 445.10 ($5.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.88.
Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Company Profile
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.